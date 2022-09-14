Former Tampa Bay Buccaneer Dexter Jackson joins us, along with David Hollis of the Tampa Bay Housing Authority, to tell us about how their efforts to help the Tampa Bay community by creating a community garden, as well as an urban farm.

The garden at The Oaks at Riverview Community Center gets local children, as well as seniors, involved in growing vegetables, which they later take home for family meals.

The Meachum Urban Farm in Ybor City grows clean, organic vegetables for its farm store and local restaurants and hosts farmers markets on weekends.

For more information on these inititatives, visit TampaBayLV.com/forever-55.