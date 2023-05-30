Filmmaker and Tampa native Cristóbal Krusen tells a personal story in Let Me Have My Son. Though partially fictionalized, the film adapation evokes the same rollercoaster of emotions that Krusen experienced while helping his son, Daniel, navigate severe mental illness. The heartwarming, hope-filled story shines a light on the toll that mental illness takes on the entire family and promotes understanding and the importance of support.

