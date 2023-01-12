Chef Richard Hales, owner of Hales Blackbrick in Drew Park, gives us a taste of Szechuan cusine in Destination Delicious: China. Chef Hales discovered many of the spices he uses and learned some of his techniques while backpacking through Asia, but he inhertied his love of the cuisine from his Filipino grandmother. In her honor, he prepared the lumpia (eggrolls) she used to make, with a chinese twist, and taught us how to roll the perfect eggroll.