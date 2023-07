At home in Palm Harbor, Enzo and Valentina Wilson are regular siblings. But when the teens take on the course on American Ninja Warrior as “Electric Enzo” and “Voltage Valentina”, they are competitors. It’s a friendly rivalry, though, with both siblings cheering each other on– along with their parents– especially since it’s Valentina’s first run on the show. We hear about their experience so far and how they train to compete.

