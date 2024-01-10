Angela C. Santomero, a creator behind popular children’s programs like “Blue’s Clues” and “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood,” has a new book coming out February 6. “Life Clues” is filled with insights to help adults reset their minds and embrace many of the lessons that were taught through childhood and adolescence.
A creator behind ‘Blues Clues’ offers life lessons for adults in upcoming book
by: Farron Hipp
