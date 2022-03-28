Meilin Lee’s Breakfast Congee

Serves 4

Note: If you’re not a big fan of ginger, leave the ginger whole, which will allow the ginger to still flavor the congee, but also make it easier to fish out and discard after cooking. Another ginger tip: Use a vegetable peeler to peel super-thin slices of ginger, then use a chef’s knife to further slice into julienne strips.

3/4 cup raw rice (not instant or quick rice)

2 quarts (8 cups) low sodium chicken broth

1-inch piece of fresh ginger, julienned

4 ounces fresh shiitake mushrooms, sliced

Cooking oil

8 eggs

2 tablespoons soy sauce, plus more for drizzling

½ teaspoon Asian sesame oil

1 stalk green onion, green parts only, sliced into 1” pieces

few sprigs fresh cilantro

Clean the rice:

Place the rice in a large stockpot and cover with cool water. Use your hands to swish the rice, allowing it to release any dirt. Carefully pour out the water, leaving the rice grains in the pot.

Boil the rice:

Fill the pot with the washed rice with the chicken broth, add in the ginger and the mushrooms. Bring to a simmer. Cover the pot, leaving the lid a bit askew to allow some of the steam to escape. Turn the heat to medium low and cook for 35 minutes.Cook the eggs:While the rice is cooking, heat 1 tablespoon of cooking oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-low heat. Let the oil heat up until shimmering. Crack an egg into a small bowl or ramekin and slowly add it into the skillet. Repeat with the other egg to make “eyes”.Cover skillet with a lid and cook for 2 minutes, until the egg white is set and the yolk is still runny. Slide eggs out onto a plate. Repeat for the remaining eggs.

Season the congee:

When the congee is done, stir and season with the soy sauce and sesame oil. Give the congee a taste, and season with salt, or more soy sauce, if desired. Divide the congee into 4 bowls. Top with the egg “eyes”, green onion “eyebrows”, cilantro “hair” and piece of mushroom “nose”. Drizzle a little soy sauce in place for the “mouth.”