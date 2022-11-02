This year, we walk in honor of Paul Lamison, our News Channel 8 colleague who died recently of a sudden heart attack. Paul’s story hits home for families across Tampa Bay, and we invite you to join us to fight heart disease and stroke by participating in the Tampa Bay Heart Walk 2022 on Saturday, November 5th at Raymond James Stadium. As in years past, anchor Stacie Schaible is spearheading our efforts and joined us in studio to share Paul’s story and all the details about the walk.