Tampa Bay will be home to a new festival that is geared toward children who generally need to avoid bright lights, loud noises and crowds. The Sensational SciFest will feature hands-on activities to explore science while thoughtfully accommodating to various sensory needs. The event is happening on September 30th and tickets are still available.
A celebration of science for students with special sensory needs
by: Farron Hipp
Posted:
Updated:
