The topics– and opinions– run the gamut in today’s Daytime Buzz, as we debate tennis star Coco Gauff’s decision to call out a chair umpire for not penalizing an opponent when merited; Priscilla Presley’s surprising claim that she an Elvis Presley were never intimate during the years they dated (beginning when she was 14); the Adele fan who got the internet debating whether it’s okay to stand at a concert when everyone else is sitting; and the passenger whose “explosive diarrhea” caused the pilot to turn the plane around.