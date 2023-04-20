For generations, adolescents have found comfort, validation, humor and answers to burning questions in the pages of books written by Judy Blume. The beloved author’s life and works are celebrated in the Amazon Prime documentary, Judy Blume Forever. We chat with directors Davina Pardo and Leah Wolchok about their labor of love and appreciation.
A beloved author’s timeless appeal celebrated in ‘Judy Blume Forever’
by: Maggie Rodriguez
