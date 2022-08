Little leaguer Felix Carrier-Damon learned the game of baseball from his biggest fan, his grandfather. Bruce Carrier never misses his grandson’s games, and he was there to see Felix hit a homerun at the last game of the season. Felix gave Bruce his homerun ball, an emotional moment captured in a now viral video. It’s a heartwarming tribute giving Reason to Smile (presented by Raulerson Dental Associates).

Photos/videos courtesy: carrierdamon and rainbowpalates on Instagram