The 8th Annual Arians Golf Classic is happening April 24-25th at Innisbrook Golf Resort. Proceeds from the Arians Family Foundation Golf Classic and Dinner/Concert will benefit CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) which helps ensure that children who are involved in the court system, as a result of abuse or neglect by their families receive the help they need. Donate or find out more information at ariansfamilyfoundation.com.