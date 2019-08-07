1  of  2
Live Now
Tracking the Tropics: Saharan dust suppressing development Track storms with Max Defender 8

62 year-old power lifter

Daytime
Posted: / Updated:

Powerlifter Liz Goldstein is here. She’ll tell us why working out has been a savior for her.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss