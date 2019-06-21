50th Anniversary of the Stonewall Riots

It’s been 50 years since the Stonewall riots. It all started with the police raid of the Stonewall Inn located in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village.

Police raids on gay bars were routine in the 1960s, but on June 28, 1969, officers lost control of the situation at the Stonewall Inn. Tensions between NYPD and gay residents erupted into more protests the next evening, and again several nights later.

Our next guest Jay Chetney- was there and is here to share his firsthand account of what happened and how those riots changed everything.