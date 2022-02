CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) -- Chilling video released by the Florida Department of Health shows a toddler walk out of a Clearwater day care - and straight into three lanes of traffic. The incident could have ended in tragedy if not for a driver who stopped to help.

Marissa Addison knows her 2-year-old son Mayson loves to explore. That's why Addison says she didn't overreact when staff from the "Here We Grow Learning Center" allegedly told her Mayson briefly made it outside the day care.