4 Step Fabulous Frappuccino

9/6 National Coffee Icecream Day

Make a Fabulous Frappuccino with Labor Day Flair!

What You Need:

1% Milk (whole milk and 2% is fine too)

Nestle Quick powder

Nutella spread or vanilla buttercream

Coffee (previously brewed and cold)

Coffee Flavored Ice Cream

Ice

Whipped Cream (fresh or from a can)

Mini Chocolate Chips, Colored Sugars, Coconut Shreds, Chocolate Sprinkles or Other Garnishes

Red & White Straw

Red, White & Blue Fun Food Picks (optional)

Caramel or Chocolate sauce. (optional)

Blender

Disposable bowls or plates to use for dipping

Patriotic straws

How To Make It:

Step 1:

Brew plain coffee and let cool.

Step 2:

Prepare your mugs or cups.

You can use a holiday themed or colored mug or a disposable cup.

Using a spreading knife or small spatula spread some buttercream or Nutella spread on the rim nice and thick. Dip your mug or cup rim into your sprinkles or garnishes of choice and roll. Use a light touch and allow loose pieces to drop back onto the plate.

Using another plate filled with mini chocolate chips/shavings or coconut shavings or colored sugar, dip your still wet cup/mug so that they stick to the rim.

Allow your cups to dry for 3 to 5 minutes.

Step 3:

Get your blender out.

Add 1 cup of 1% milk, ½ cup of nestle quick and ¾ cup of cold coffee to your blender.

Blend for 30 seconds.

Add 1 cup of coffee flavored ice cream and blend again for 15 seconds.

Add 2 cups of ice and blend until a slushy mixture forms.

Don’t over blend your mixture or it will get too thin and runny.

Step 4:

Utilizing your mugs/cups that you have prepared with garnished rims, carefully pour your blended coffee mixture into them. Pour towards the center of the cup so you don’t ruin the rim.

Finish off your frapps with some whipped cream and few more tiny chocolate chips or chocolate shavings and a pinch of coffee grinds and you have the perfect frappuccino to chill out with on Labor Day.

**For a DIY Frappuccino Bar just set out your various garnishes and toppings in disposable bowls and let guests dip their own mugs and flavor combinations.