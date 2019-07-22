30-Minute Vegan Dinners

SUN-DRIED TOMATO MAC ‘N’ CHEEZ This uber-creamy 20-minute vegan mac delivers the tang of sharp cheddar from a surprising source—sun-dried tomatoes! A few basil leaves add complexity to the flavors without making it taste tomato basil-y. I like to top it with hemp seeds for a little extra texture and nutrition, but it’s totally optional. Use chickpea or lentil pasta to make this mac ’n’ cheez super healthy! Add a side of steamed green beans or broccoli for a complete meal. Prep Time: 5 minutes | Cook Time: 15 minutes | Yield: 3 to 4 servings ⅔ cup (100 g) raw cashews 2 cups (200 g) small pasta shells Pinch of salt ¼ cup (15 g) sun-dried tomatoes, loosely packed ¼ cup (30 g) tapioca flour 3 tbsp (25 g) nutritional yeast 6–7 small basil leaves 2 cloves garlic 1¼ tsp (8 g) sea salt 1 tsp smoked paprika ⅛ tsp red pepper flakes For Serving Salt and cracked pepper ¼ cup (40 g) shelled hemp seeds, divided (optional, for added texture and nutrition) 1. Fill a small saucepan with 3 cups (708 ml) of water and a large saucepan with 8 cups (2 L) of water and put them both over high heat. Add the cashews to the small saucepan. It’s okay if the water is not boiling yet. Boil the cashews for 10 minutes until softened. 2. When the large pot of water is boiling, add the pasta shells and a pinch of salt to the pot. Boil according to package instructions, but a bit longer than al dente, and then drain. 3. When the cashews have 2 minutes left to boil, add the sun-dried tomatoes to the saucepan. Drain after 2 minutes and reserve the water. 4. Add the cashews and sun-dried tomatoes to a high-powered blender with 2 cups (480 ml) of the reserved water. Add the flour, yeast, basil, garlic, salt, paprika and red pepper flakes and blend on high until smooth, about 2 minutes. 5. Place the pasta pan back over medium-high heat. Pour the cheez from the blender into the pan. Stir for 1 to 2 minutes, scraping the bottom and sides of the pan, until the sauce begins to thicken into a gooey cheez. 6. Add the pasta to the cheez sauce and keep stirring until the sauce becomes very thick and gooey, about 2 or 3 more minutes. Serve immediately with a sprinkle of salt, pepper and 1 tablespoon (10 g) of hemp seeds on each portion. FRESH TIPS! If using sun-dried tomatoes packed in oil, skip the boiling and put them straight into the blender. Use pre-soaked cashews to save even more time. If you double this recipe, the cheez will need an extra minute or two to thicken while stirring before adding the pasta