TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Monday that they will be heading to Germany in the 2022 football season to play the first regular-season NFL game ever in Germany.

"We look forward to participating in the first regular season NFL game in Munich, Germany later this fall as part of the International Series," said Joel Glazer, Buccaneers owner and co-chairman. "This historic game will play a crucial role in the NFL's efforts to grow its international footprint while allowing us to directly engage NFL fans in Germany."