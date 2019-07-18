2nd Annual Elvis: The Summer Festival

ELVIS: THE SUMMER FESTIVAL will take over the Citrus County Auditorium (Inverness, FL) with faithful recreations of iconic Elvis performances, including his 1956 Jacksonville concert, Vegas performances, the movie years, ’68 Comeback Special, Aloha from Hawaii, Elvis Gospel and much more. In addition to the concert events, Elvis fans will have the opportunity to go Cruisin’ with the King, with daily riverboat tours down the Withlacoochee River & Rainbow River featuring live performances with the festival’s headliners! Fans can also tour the historic Old Citrus County Courthouse, where Elvis filmed scenes for “Follow that Dream,” and eat where Elvis did at the Coney Island Drive-Inn in Brooksville.

Scheduled performers include 2018 Images of the King World Champion, Cote Deonath, and Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist World Champions, Dean Z (2013) and the United Kingdom’s Ben Thompson (2018). Also appearing are award-winning fan favorites Diogo Light from Brazil, Michael Cullipher and Moses Snow, plus special guest Jeff Lewis. In addition to the incredible lineup of talent, the festival will be hosted by Tom Brown who is widely considered one of the world’s leading experts on Elvis. Formerly the VP of Original Production for Turner Classic Movies (TCM), Brown is the longtime host of Elvis Week in Memphis, Tupelo Elvis Festival and Nashville Elvis Festival (which he co-founded), as well as other events around the country. Elvis fans will also recognize him as the host of Graceland’s “Gates of Graceland” web series.



For more information, visit www.ElvisTheSummerFestival.com.