2nd Annual Elvis: The Summer Festival

ELVIS: THE SUMMER FESTIVAL will take over the Citrus County Auditorium (Inverness, FL) with faithful recreations of iconic Elvis performances, including his 1956 Jacksonville concert, Vegas performances, the movie years, ’68 Comeback Special, Aloha from Hawaii, Elvis Gospel and much more. In addition to the concert events, Elvis fans will have the opportunity to go Cruisin’ with the King, with daily riverboat tours down the Withlacoochee River & Rainbow River featuring live performances with the festival’s headliners! Fans can also tour the historic Old Citrus County Courthouse, where Elvis filmed scenes for “Follow that Dream,” and eat where Elvis did at the Coney Island Drive-Inn in Brooksville.
Scheduled performers
include 2018 Images of the King World Champion, Cote Deonath, and
Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist World Champions, Dean Z (2013) and the
United Kingdom’s Ben Thompson (2018). Also appearing are award-winning
fan favorites Diogo Light from Brazil, Michael Cullipher and Moses Snow,
plus special guest Jeff Lewis. In addition to the incredible lineup of
talent, the festival will be hosted by Tom Brown who is widely considered
one of the world’s leading experts on Elvis. Formerly the VP of
Original Production for Turner Classic Movies (TCM), Brown is the longtime
host of Elvis Week in Memphis, Tupelo Elvis Festival and Nashville
Elvis Festival (which he co-founded), as well as other events around the
country. Elvis fans will also recognize him as the host of Graceland’s “Gates
of Graceland” web series.
For more information, visit www.ElvisTheSummerFestival.com.