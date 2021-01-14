2021 Food Trends

Food Trends for 2021
Coffee beyond the cup:
- Coffee is showing up in numerous food products such as granola bars, some of which have the actual caffeine in them as well aside from the coffee taste.
- There is also coffee flavored greek yogurt and coffee flavored jelly to spread on your morning toast.
Chickpeas:
- Chickpeas continue to grow as a popular ingredient
- Chickpeas are a great source of plant-based protein and chickpea based products can serve as an alternative in the gluten free food space.
- Here I have some chickpea pasta, chickpea tortillas as well as chickpea puffs and chickpea tortilla chips for snacking.
Kelp is one of the newest superfoods to take the stage this year:
- Kelp soaks up vitamins and minerals in the ocean and it also is packed with antioxidants as well as iodine an essential nutrient for thyroid health
- Kelp is showing up in more and more products such as chips, soups and seasonings like I have here.
Postbiotics for a healthy gut
- 70% of our immune system lives in the gut so we want to incorporate foods that help support a healthy gut.
- Prebiotics feed probiotics, and the byproduct of this is postbiotics which can be found in fermented foods like sourdough bread, kimchi, sauerkraut and pickles.
Maryann Walsh, Registered Dietitian and Nutrition Expert
