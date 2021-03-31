2021 Crop Calendar

Regenerative agriculture has seen a growing awareness thanks to the new star-studded documentary KISS THE GROUND featuring Woody Harrelson, Rosario Dawson, and Patricia and David Arquette among others. It is a rehabilitative approach to agriculture that focuses on topsoil regeneration, improving the water cycle, increasing resilience to climate change, and strengthening the health and vitality of farm soil. A few useful facts:

When we look at soil, there should be more microbes in a teaspoon of soil than humans on earth. Regenerative farming focuses on rebuilding these microorganisms.

According to the United Nations, agriculture has the lowest cost and is the most effective way we can begin to reverse climate change .

. Produce grown regeneratively can have 30% more phytonutrients than conventionally grown produce.

What a lot of people also don't realize is that the U.S. spends the least per capita than any country on safeguarding food integrity and conversely, yet unsurprisingly, the most on health care.

A plant-forward diet is the most common diet in the longevity regions of the world.