Priefert is extremely proud of its Jr Elite program. Open to student rodeo athletes aged 8-17, this program is not only aimed at highlighting young rodeo talent but is also designed to help members grow into the rodeo leaders of the future. Priefert is looking for students who are active in the sport of rodeo and who have strong leadership skills in and outside the arena.

Selected applicants are given the opportunity to serve as an ambassador for one of the strongest brand names in the industry. Each member will receive a one-year partnership agreement and a variety of benefits from Priefert. These benefits will include access to exclusive content from Priefert, tips from our professional Endorsee Team, character and leadership training, patches and much more. There is limited availability on the Jr Elite team and our goal is to have a broad representation of ages, events, and geography in our program. The company works to ensure that each member represents the true spirit of the Priefert family and that each member will take away valuable experiences from their year as an ambassador.