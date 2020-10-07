‘2 Hearts’ Star Radha Mitchell

For two couples, the future unfolds in different decades and different places, but a hidden connection will bring them together in a way no one could have predicted. Based on an inspirational true story, 2 HEARTS is a romantic journey that celebrates life, love and generosity of spirit, and will strengthen our belief that miracles still happen. For more information visit 2heartsthefilm.com.

Radha Mitchell (Leslie) is a highly regarded leading lady and versatile talent known for starring in such memorable films as Pitch Black, Silent Hill, Man on Fire and Rogue. She shared in a Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award nomination (Best Ensemble Cast) for Finding Neverland. Most recently she played the title role in the festival favorite Celeste (2018). Mitchell will next be seen in Dreamkatcher, a horror film co-starring Henry Thomas and Lin Shaye, and actioner Run Hide Fight, with Thomas Jane.