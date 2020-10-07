‘2 Hearts’ Star Radha Mitchell

Daytime
Posted: / Updated:

For two couples, the future unfolds in different decades and different places, but a hidden connection will bring them together in a way no one could have predicted. Based on an inspirational true story, 2 HEARTS is a romantic journey that celebrates life, love and generosity of spirit, and will strengthen our belief that miracles still happen. For more information visit 2heartsthefilm.com.

Radha Mitchell (Leslie) is a highly regarded leading lady and versatile talent known for starring in such memorable films as Pitch Black, Silent Hill, Man on Fire and Rogue. She shared in a Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award nomination (Best Ensemble Cast) for Finding Neverland. Most recently she played the title role in the festival favorite Celeste (2018). Mitchell will next be seen in Dreamkatcher, a horror film co-starring Henry Thomas and Lin Shaye, and actioner Run Hide Fight, with Thomas Jane.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss