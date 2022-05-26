Texas teenager Haley Taylor Schlitz is making history, or more accurately, herstory. At only 19-years-old, she recently graduated from Southern Methodist University’s Dedman School of Law, becoming the youngest Black law school graduate in the country. Her passion and drive for education is giving us a Reason to Smile (presented by Creating Smiles Dental).
