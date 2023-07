We get a preview of 18-year-old fashion designer Connor Totten’s summer collection ahead of his upcoming fashion show to benefit Jump for Kids. The show will be hosted by Jackie Z Style Co. in St. Pete and showcase fashions from the high-end boutique, as well.

For tickets and information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/connor-totten-jackie-z-fashion-show-benefiting-jump-for-kids-tickets-668399469807