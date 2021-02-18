CINEDIGM ACQUIRES AWARD-WINNING THRILLER “100 DAYS TO LIVE” HOLLYWOOD — CINEDIGM (NASDAQ: CIDM) announced today the Company has acquired North American distribution rights to 100 DAYS TO LIVE, a taut psychological thriller set in the world of suicide prevention and mental health. 100 DAYS TO LIVE follows a woman who grapples with her inner demons by running a suicide support group in Chicago. But when her fiancé is kidnapped by a known murderer, she must race against the clock to discover the identity of the killer, and more importantly – his motive. The film will be released in early 2021 on all major digital platforms. The film was written, produced, and directed by Ravin Gandhi, a nationally known serial entrepreneur who is featured often by CNBC, CNN, MSNBC, Bloomberg, and Fox News. Mr. Gandhi, a lifelong film fan, shot the film over three weeks in Chicago while maintaining his job as CEO of GMM Nonstick Coatings, a company he founded and recently sold to SDK, a $10B Japanese conglomerate. 100 DAYS TO LIVE premiered at the San Diego International Film Festival, where it was awarded Best World Premiere and Best First Time Director. The film stars Colin Egglesfield (Something Borrowed, Rizzoli & Isles), Gideon Emery (Teen Wolf, Daredevil), Heidi Johanningmeier (Proven Innocent), Yancey Arias (Bosch, Queen of the South), and Chris Johnson (47 Meters Down). “This is a movie that is going to shock people, and truly astonishing it was written and directed by a first-time filmmaker,” said Yolanda Macias, Executive Vice President, Cinedigm Entertainment Group. “We can’t wait for people to see it – it’s a great piece of filmmaking.” According to Ravin Gandhi, “Being able to tell a good story has made me successful as an entrepreneur. Making a feature film was a bucket list goal, and it’s surreal 100 Days to Live is getting released. I’m thrilled to have Cinedigm as a partner.” The deal was negotiated by Macias and Director of Acquisitions Josh Thomashow on behalf of Cinedigm, and John W. Bosher and Chris Charles of Throughline Films on behalf of Ravin Gandhi. ABOUT CINEDIGM For more than twenty years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains hundreds of millions of consumers around the globe by providing premium content, streaming channels and technology services to the world’s largest media, technology and retail companies. For more information, visit http://www.cinedigm.com/