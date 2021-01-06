100 Day Dream Home Returns

To deliver each 100 Day Dream Home, Brian and Mika will take their clients on inspiration tours of various properties to select their desired exteriors, interiors and finishes and then will design a completely personalized, move-in ready home before the new homeowners can count to one hundred. This season, the Kleinschmidts will race against the clock during Florida’s hurricane season to build various styles of homes, including a modern, coastal and farmhouse, with ambitious special projects such as a two-story boat dock and an indoor basketball court. In a surprise twist, the couple also will share the realization of their very own dream home.

You can watch the show Monday’s on HGTV or on Discovery +