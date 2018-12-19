Cyndi has been hosting Daytime since 2006. Over the years she's met countless celebrities and experienced things she never could have imagined. From zip lining over alligators, to hang gliding, to herding cattle, Cyndi will try almost anything. The best part of her job is sharing stories about the good things that are happening in the world, especially right here in Florida. Cyndi and her husband Colin are active in the community and love spoiling their golden doodle Freebee.
Multiple Emmy award-winner Jerry Penacoli has served as a host of "Daytime" for the past 5 years and has been the senior correspondent for "Extra" for the past 18 seasons. For the show's 25th season, Penacoli will be called upon to cover many of the show's high-profile and exclusive interviews. A respected journalist, he has also been a host for E! Entertainment Television and received two Daytime Emmys for his excellence in reporting.