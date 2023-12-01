STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) — A dead longhorn was found on the lawn of an Oklahoma State University Fraternity house Friday morning.

Police tell News 4, the carcass was located in front of FarmHouse Fraternity. ‘F*** FH’ was written on the cow’s side.

An officer on scene told KFOR the cow appeared to have been dead for less than 24 hours and was not killed on the lawn. Tire tracks across the lawn seem like a truck or truck and trailer dumped it.

The investigation into where the animal came from and who put it there is in the early stages.

The incident comes as the Oklahoma State Cowboys take on the University of Texas Longhorns in the Big 12 Title game this weekend in Dallas.

“Oklahoma State University is appalled at the disturbing display of animal cruelty that occurred overnight at an off-campus location near a fraternity house. The Stillwater Police Department is investigating the incident, and the university’s Office of Student Support and Conduct also has initiated an investigation. Oklahoma State expects all students to adhere to university codes of conduct, and appropriate action will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation.” Statement from Oklahoma State University

An updated statement from FarmHouse Fraternity is below:

“FarmHouse Fraternity is aware of the ongoing situation at the Oklahoma State University (OSU) FarmHouse chapter

regarding the deceased animal left on their property the morning of Dec. 1, 2023. Crook drains 95-year-old woman’s bank account Upon discovering the animal, the men of OSU FarmHouse immediately notified

authorities and the Stillwater Police Department is involved and investigating the

situation, along with the OSU Office of Student Support and Conduct. We will continue

to cooperate and fully support law enforcement throughout the investigation.” FarmHouse Fraternity Updated Statement

“While we do not yet know who is responsible, a criminal investigation is underway into a shocking and deeply disturbing act of animal cruelty that was reported this morning near the OSU campus. We expect that authorities will prosecute this case to the full extent of the law, and we stand with the Stillwater community in condemning this reprehensible act, which in no way represents the values of our institution.” Oklahoma State University President Kayse Shrum

Police are checking security cameras in the area to see if there is any video evidence. They are also asking people who may have seen something or know something to contact them at 405-372-4171 or on the tip line at 405-533-8477. This could turn into a felony animal cruelty case.