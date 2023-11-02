ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A 15-year-old on probation is accused of firing 20 shots at two people in St. Petersburg on Halloween, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

The teen allegedly fired at two people he knew at about 2 p.m. in the area of 19th Avenue South and 49th Street, police said.

Map shows approximate location

The two people were able to get away and were not hurt.

The 15-year-old was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder and one count of violation of probation, according to police.