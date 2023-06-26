POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Eleven people were recently arrested for allegedly having enough fentanyl to kill more than 95,000 people in Polk County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Grady Judd will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. to discuss details of the arrests.

Nearly $140,000 illegal drugs were seized from three homes in the Inwood community of Winter Haven last week, including 224.06 grams of fentanyl, deputies said.

Deputies called it a family-run drug trafficking operation.

