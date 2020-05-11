Tampa Bay bakery feeds hundreds of families with free bread

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – While many people are out of work and not sure how they will put food on the table, a Tampa Bay bakery is doing what it can to help.

On the weekends of April 18 and April 25, hundreds of families lined up outside La Bahia Bakery, near East Bearss Avenue in Tampa, to get baked goods for free.

“You could see the people were so grateful. You could see on their faces that we are creating an impact on them,” says La Bahia Bakery’s Michelle Cruz. “We don’t really know who we gave the bread to, maybe they were people who did not have anything to eat. You can tell how impacted the people were as we delivered those breads.”

Cruz says they gave away 40 cakes, 300 bags of donuts and 700 loaves of bread to 700 families. If they had sold the food, it would be worth at least $2,500. But you can’t put a price on happiness or helping someone in need.

“It was a great honor and opportunity for us to give back to the community. Our slogan is we are a bakery with a mission with a purpose,” said Cruz. “That is a call that we all have. We have to have generous hearts and I think that we can do better and we can do more.”

Cruz says they hope to do another bread drive in about a month. And on their normal business days, all or most of their profits go to international missions. La Bahia Bakery, Tampa Family Chiropractic, Bahia Vida Church, Centro De La Familia Cristiana Tampa, Care Plus and Idas Cakes all partnered together to do this bread drive.

