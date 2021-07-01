WFLA sweepstakes to Universal Orlando Resort

GULFPORT, Fla. (WFLA) - A Gulfport man is now facing several charges after police say he posted a video to social media of him holding an AR-15 style pistol, pointing it at cars.

According to the Gulfport Police Department, 20 year old Ter'on Jerome Forrester posted a public video to Snapchat on June 26 of him holding the weapon with a scope attached and extended magazine inserted and pointing it at a busy roadway and parking lot.