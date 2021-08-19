Want to win $100K? Morgan & Morgan looking for new catchy jingle

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Calling all musicians or creative minds! Now’s your chance to win $100,000.

Morgan & Morgan, America’s largest injury law firm, is looking for talented Tampa Bay residents to create a unique and catchy jingle for the firm that embodies “the fight for justice.”

To participate in the $100,000 Battle of the Jingles you must create an original song about Morgan & Morgan. The jingle must include the following phrases:

  • “For the People”
  • At least one of the following:
    • “Dial pound LAW. That’s All.”
    • “America’s Largest Injury Law Firm”
    • “ForThePeople.com”

Once you’ve got the jingle written, you need to create an original 30 to 60-second video and/or audio clip of yourself performing the new hit.

Finally, it’s time to show off your work! Post your video on your public TikTok, Instagram, or Twitter page including the hashtag #MorganJingleContest and @forthepeople in the caption. Then submit your posted jingle to Morgan & Morgan online.

The deadline for all entries is 11:59:59 p.m. on Sept. 26.

For more details, visit MorganJingle.com.

