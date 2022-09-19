Two Tickets to the Buccaneers vs Greenbay contest!

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
86°
Tampa
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Tampa Bay Traffic Headlines
Coronavirus
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
National
Entertainment
Politics
Politics from The Hill
Washington D.C.
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Eagle 8
Horoscopes
Florida Lottery
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Automotive
Press Releases
Nexstar News Wire
Top Stories
WATCH: Coast Guard airlifts 2 fishermen, cat from …
Video
Child found locked in cage, another holding meth …
Fiona slams Puerto Rico, entire island loses power
School district names UT student killed in shooting
Video
Tampa Hoy
Noticias
Tampa Hoy Live
Información Coronavirus
El Tiempo
Deportes
Entretenimiento
Nuestra comunidad
Mundo
Video
WFLA News Channel 8 Newscast
WTTA Great 38 Newscast
WFLA NOW
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Top Stories
WATCH: Coast Guard airlifts 2 fishermen, cat from …
Video
Top Stories
WATCH: Bridge washed away by Hurricane Fiona’s flooding
Video
Top Stories
Scattered pm storms expected this week
Live
Puerto Ricans waiting for electricity after Fiona
Video
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: DUI driver hits FL deputies’ car
Video
Puerto Ricans in Tampa anxiously watching Fiona
Video
Weather
Tampa Weather Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Tampa Weather Radar
8 Day Forecast
WFLA Weather Cameras
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Weather Stories
Jeff’s Climate Classroom
Glance at the Galaxy
2022 Hurricane Guide: Prepare your family before a storm
8 On Your Side
Investigations
Better Call Behnken
Tampa Bay Gas Prices Tracker
Top Stories
LIVE: Press conference held over Andrew Warren lawsuit
Video
Top Stories
What we know about migrants sent to Martha’s Vineyard
Video
Top Stories
Martha’s Vineyard flights likely cost $500K: expert
Video
Neighborhood deals with dangerous hole in road
Video
Pasco residents push for street to be finished
Video
Tampa woman’s fight for SS benefits underscores delays
Video
Sports
Buccaneers
Lightning
Rays
USF Bulls
Pro Football Challenge
Friday Night Blitz
Top Stories
Brady’s temper flares as Bucs snap skid vs Saints
Top Stories
Bucs’ Mike Evans ejected in latest dust-up
Top Stories
Bucs look to take strides forward against Saints
Video
Former OL for Raiders, Patriots passes away
Video
Gronk trends on Twitter after slam in Thursday game
Chris Godwin sidelined for Bucs vs Saints on Sunday
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Home for the Holidays
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Outdoors Expo & Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Remarkable Women 2022
Top Stories
Local educator opens free K-12 private school in …
Video
Top Stories
8 On Your Side Community Baby Shower: How to donate
Video
Polk County schools to get first food pantry
Video
Black-owned manufacturer helping launch beauty product …
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Station Info
Daytime
Advertise With Us
Bloom
Todo Tampa Bay
Great 38
Newsletters
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Send It
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Search
Please enter a search term.
Two Tickets to the Buccaneers vs Greenbay contest!
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Breaking News
SIGN UP NOW
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Hearse carries Queen Elizabeth to Windsor Castle
Martha’s Vineyard flights likely cost $500K: expert
1 seriously injured in Polk County school bus crash
LIVE: Press conference held over Andrew Warren lawsuit
WATCH: Bridge washed away by Hurricane Fiona’s flooding
Trump’s favorability rating drops to new low: poll
School district names UT student killed in shooting
‘It’s so scary’: UT students react to student death
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
You may qualify for money if you drank a Lime-a-Rita
Tampa Bay Weekend: Free Museum Day, anime & more
Madeira Beach receives funding for Johns Pass dredging
Lakeland tops list of most challenging cities to …
Tampa Southwest employee pet sits fish for passenger
View All Don't Miss