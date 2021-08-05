Tampa Bay Cutest Pet

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Tampa Bay Traffic Headlines
Coronavirus
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
Border Report
National
Entertainment
Election
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
Something Good
Cate’s Corner
BestReviews
Top Stories
CVS Health raising minimum wage for employees
Eddy Alvarez becomes only third American to medal in both Summer, Winter Olympics
At 38%, Hardee County is home to Tampa Bay’s lowest vaccination rate
Man forced from cabin after decades of living in woods
Gallery
Tampa Hoy
Noticias
Tampa Hoy Live
Información Coronavirus
El Tiempo
Deportes
Entretenimiento
Nuestra comunidad
Mundo
Video
WFLA News Channel 8 Newscast
WTTA Great 38 Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Top Stories
Only 30% of St. Petersburg fire rescue first responders have gotten COVID vaccine, division chief estimates
Video
Top Stories
‘The babies need justice’: $20K reward offered in manhunt for suspect who shot girlfriend holding baby in St. Pete
Video
Top Stories
Coast Guard offloads $1.4B worth of cocaine, marijuana at Port Everglades in historic haul
Video
Teen accidentally shot, killed mother before turning gun on himself, police say
Video
Eating at the Olympics: Arigato Japan Food Tours
Video
St. Pete mayor announces mask mandate for city employees inside common areas
Video
Weather
Red Tide
Tampa Weather Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Tampa Weather Radar
8 Day Forecast
WFLA Weather Cameras
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
8 On Your Side
Investigations
Better Call Behnken
Florida Unemployment
Top Stories
Family of Tampa Navy SEAL killed in ‘stand your ground’ shooting asks Gov. DeSantis for help getting justice
Video
Top Stories
‘Unacceptable’ code violations reported at taxpayer-funded homeless shelter for veterans in Tampa
Video
Top Stories
‘Appalling’: Tampa Army vet says he’d rather sleep in car than at taxpayer-funded homeless shelter
Video
Hillsborough County reopening COVID-19 testing sites, will other Tampa Bay counties follow?
Video
Tampa woman says insurance company giving her runaround 4 months after SUV slams into her home
Video
News Channel 8 School Supply Drive
Sports
Tokyo 2020
Buccaneers
NFL Draft
Lightning
Rays
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Eddy Alvarez becomes only third American to medal in both Summer, Winter Olympics
Top Stories
United States shuts down South Korea, awaits Japan in gold medal baseball game
Top Stories
‘We did it’: Crouser’s shot put gold a tribute to his fallen grandpa
Rapinoe, Lloyd braces help USA claim bronze over Australia
Oh, Nelly! Korda flirts with 59 to build 4-shot Olympic lead
US routs Australia 97-78 to play for more basketball gold
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Home for the Holidays
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Outdoors Expo & Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Remarkable Women 2021
Pass or Fail
Top Stories
Several Tampa Bay counties open sandbags locations following heavy rain
‘Tough place to be’: Hillsborough school officials cite financial stability as reason for not fighting DeSantis’ mask mandate order
Video
Tampa police shot at during domestic dispute call, no injuries reported
Red tide update: Pinellas, Sarasota counties continue to see highest bloom concentrations across Tampa Bay
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
Email Alerts
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Send It
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Tampa Bay Cutest Pet
Contests
Posted:
Aug 5, 2021 / 04:58 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 5, 2021 / 05:02 PM EDT
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Breaking News
SIGN UP
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
‘I am standing in your way’: DeSantis hits back at Biden after president chides governor
Video
Gov. DeSantis, TGH doctors discuss effectiveness of monoclonal antibody treatments in COVID patients
Video
COVID-19 breakthrough cases: Is one vaccine better than the others?
Video
3 children, 3 adults injured after driver runs red light in Dade City, troopers say
Several Disney employees arrested in undercover child predator sting, Sheriff Grady Judd says
Video
Downtown Tampa high-rise continues to see problems following flooding issue
Video
Coast Guard offloads $1.4B worth of cocaine, marijuana at Port Everglades in historic haul
Video
‘Our hospitals are open for business’: DeSantis tries to quash concerns as Florida breaks record for COVID-19 hospitalizations again
Video
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
News Channel 8 School Supply Drive
Protect your money: How thieves target mobile payment apps like Venmo, Cash App
Video
Are you watching the Olympics on Comcast or YouTube TV?
Florida’s back-to-school sales tax holiday returns: Here’s what you can buy tax free
Video
Rides, attractions revealed for 1st Peppa Pig theme park in Polk County
More Don't Miss