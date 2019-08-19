Pro Football Challenge

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Back To School
Living Local
Welcome To Florida
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
National
Entertainment
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
Top Stories
Boy donates all $15k in fair winnings to St. Jude Children’s Hospital
Top Stories
Crash causes diesel fuel to spill onto I-75 roadway, resulting in major traffic delays in Manatee Co.
Man arrested for throwing cup of urine at victim in Hudson
Woman sought after stealing cash from elderly woman at Tampa Walmart, deputies say
Florida man opens front door; kinkajou runs in, bites him
Video
Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Top Stories
‘ART International’ using eye movement therapy to help PTSD patients
Top Stories
Dieting app for kids sparks controversy
Top Stories
Man gets first haircut in 15 years to join Army
Jury selection beginning in controversial self-defense case for Michael Drejka
Custody trial for Tampa toddler taken from parents during cancer battle beginning
Car crashes into hotel in Tampa, driver charged with DUI
Weather
Storm Team 8 Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Max Defender 8 Radar
Current Conditions
8 Day Forecast
Webcams
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Red Tide
Traffic
8 On Your Side
8 On Your Side Investigates
Better Call Behnken
Restaurant Ratings
Consumer Reports
Top Stories
Consumer Reports ranks dishwashers
Top Stories
Adopt today! 41 Tampa Bay locations where you can help ‘Clear the Shelters’
Top Stories
Detectives investigating contractor exposed for questionable business practices
Tampa preschool playground now safe after contractor fixes holes
8 On Your Side gets results for seniors in building with broken elevator
Will contractor get away with taking $110,000 from customer?
Sports
Buccaneers
Lightning
Rays
USF Bulls
Top Stories
Buccaneers sign defensive lineman, Elijah Qualls
Top Stories
Jack Whitaker, Hall of Fame sports broadcaster, dies at 95
Top Stories
Richards expected to start as Rays host the Tigers
Obama’s high school basketball jersey sells for $120,000
Former Cincinnati Bengals player Cedric Benson killed in motorcycle crash
Brosseau’s RBI single in 13th lifts Rays past Tigers 1-0
Send It
Photo Galleries
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Outdoors Expo and Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Top Stories
Where to go to protect yourself against the Hepatitis A outbreak
Top Stories
Dessert Diva shares her recipe for Blueberry Streusel-Topped Muffins
Dessert Diva shares her recipe for Espresso Milkshake Semifreddo with Chocolate Shavings
OneBlood experiencing critical blood shortage; here’s where you can donate
Sarasota YMCA to close 2 remaining fitness branches
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
Contests
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Email Alerts
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8
Pro Football Challenge
Contests
Posted:
Aug 19, 2019 / 12:08 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 19, 2019 / 12:09 PM EDT
{UPICKEM}
Latest Videos
‘ART International’ using eye movement therapy to help PTSD patients
Dieting app for kids sparks controversy
Man gets first haircut in 15 years to join Army
Jury selection beginning in controversial self-defense case for Michael Drejka
Custody trial for Tampa toddler taken from parents during cancer battle beginning
Car crashes into hotel in Tampa, driver charged with DUI
103-year-old woman sets record for world’s oldest skydiver
Funeral service held for children killed in daycare fire
Newborn baby found abandoned in wooded area
Florida man jailed, accused of threatening mass shooting
No bond for Clearwater man charged with first-degree murder
Survey: Over 100 lung disease cases linked to vaping
More Video
Trending Stories
Crash causes diesel fuel to spill onto I-75 roadway, resulting in major traffic delays in Manatee Co.
Man arrested for throwing cup of urine at victim in Hudson
Woman sought after stealing cash from elderly woman at Tampa Walmart, deputies say
Florida man opens front door; kinkajou runs in, bites him
Deputies: Child used scissors to stab man attacking mom in Pinellas County
Detectives investigating use of force incident after man fled from deputies, became seriously injured in Clearwater
‘The Rock’ announces marriage to longtime girlfriend
Man caught on camera masturbating in Thonotosassa construction site, deputies trying to identify
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Don't Miss
Dozens of school zone traffic warnings given out during first week of school, new law goes into effect Oct. 1
Green Corn, Sturgeon, Grain: Why tonight’s full moon has so many names
Facing possible recession, how might Tampa Bay fare?
More Don't Miss