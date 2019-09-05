Mel Robbins Sweepstakes

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Back To School
Living Local
Welcome To Florida
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
National
Entertainment
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
Top Stories
Woman says her father was bitten 100+ times by ants before death at VA Medical Center
Top Stories
Texas senior living community asks Matthew McConaughey to host celebrity bingo
US officials revise vaping illness count to 380 in 36 states
Mini horse, goose who are best friends get adopted from SPCA together
Payroll company’s sudden shutdown drains bank accounts of Pinellas Suncoast firefighters
Video
Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Top Stories
Payroll company’s sudden shutdown drains bank accounts of Pinellas Suncoast firefighters
Top Stories
After iconic turtle sculpture stolen, Tampa community helps track down suspect
Top Stories
Nation’s first dual-tailspin, ‘AquaLucent’ water slide coming to Adventure Island
Investigations launched after student injured in Polk locker room attack
Tampa stakes claims to Cuban sandwich
New YMCA fitness program helps prevent falls in older adults
Weather
Storm Team 8 Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Max Defender 8 Radar
Current Conditions
8 Day Forecast
Webcams
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Red Tide
Traffic
8 On Your Side
8 On Your Side Investigates
Better Call Behnken
Restaurant Ratings
Consumer Reports
Top Stories
Thailand veterans shouldered with burden of proof of exposure
Top Stories
Veterans who served in Thailand claim exposure to deadly herbicide
Top Stories
New YMCA fitness program helps prevent falls in older adults
LinkedIn warns users to spot and report fake jobs
As his time runs out, Army Green Beret takes on U.S. Senate
Clearwater firefighters honor lives lost on 9/11 with moment of silence
Sports
Buccaneers
Lightning
Rays
USF Bulls
Friday Night Blitz
SEC Football
The Big Game
Top Stories
Bucs get first win of season on road against Panthers
Top Stories
LeBron James’ application to trademark ‘Taco Tuesday’ denied
Top Stories
Bucs to face nemesis and old friend tonight
Patriots’ Brown practices, status for Sunday’s game unclear
QB competition: USF OC says Barnett and McCloud both in running to start Saturday
Lawsuit accuses New England Patriots WR Antonio Brown of rape, reports say
Send It
Photo Galleries
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Outdoors Expo and Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Top Stories
WATCH: Vaping legislation announced today in Tampa
Top Stories
New data suggests many Florida medical cannabis prescriptions coming from few doctors
WFLA starts daily broadcasts with National Anthem
No-bake peanut butter trail mix bars
Vaccinate pets as rabies cases increase across Tampa Bay
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
The Mel Robbins Show
Contests
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Email Alerts
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
Mel Robbins Sweepstakes
Contests
Posted:
Sep 5, 2019 / 05:24 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 12, 2019 / 02:28 PM EDT
Latest Videos
Payroll company’s sudden shutdown drains bank accounts of Pinellas Suncoast firefighters
After iconic turtle sculpture stolen, Tampa community helps track down suspect
Nation’s first dual-tailspin, ‘AquaLucent’ water slide coming to Adventure Island
Investigations launched after student injured in Polk locker room attack
Tampa stakes claims to Cuban sandwich
New YMCA fitness program helps prevent falls in older adults
Final shark dragging suspect may accept plea deal
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Above average heat continues; tracking tropical wave
Annual Pasco 9/11 ceremony aims to include younger generation in tribute
Bahamian family living in Largo after Hurricane Dorian submerged their neighborhood
Wave Watch: Dry and hot again Thursday before rain chances go back up
LinkedIn warns users to spot and report fake jobs
More Video
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Pro Football Challenge: Enter, play, win
Trending Stories
Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 expected to form as depression near Bahamas
Investigations launched after student injured in Polk locker room attack
Google Earth leads to remains of missing Florida man in lake
Payroll company’s sudden shutdown drains bank accounts of Pinellas Suncoast firefighters
Mother of 6 hands out 100 lunches daily for kids in poverty
Woman says her father was bitten 100+ times by ants before death at VA Medical Center
Investigations launched after student injured in Polk locker room attack
Dogs rescued from Bahamas arrive in Florida in need of homes, food, surgery
Don't Miss
Boston giving all public school kindergartners $50 and bank account
Rare Harvest moon will appear on Friday the 13th
14-year-old headed off to college in D.C.
More Don't Miss