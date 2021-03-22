Discover Crystal River sweepstakes 2021

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Traffic
Coronavirus
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
Border Report
National
Entertainment
Election
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
Video Game News
Something Good
Cate’s Corner
Top Stories
Marriage ceremony leads to scuba diving hunt for ring dropped in Lake Tahoe
Video
US data shows AstraZeneca vaccine effective for all ages; 79% effective
Video
Colorado teen finishes 4th in state chess championship just weeks after brain surgery
Video
Hasbro’s Monopoly game is changing, and you can help with the makeover
Video
Tampa Hoy
Noticias
Tampa Hoy Live
Información Coronavirus
El Tiempo
Deportes
Entretenimiento
Nuestra comunidad
Mundo
Video
WFLA News Channel 8 Newscast
WTTA Great 38 Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Director’s Cut
Top Stories
Marriage ceremony leads to scuba diving hunt for ring dropped in Lake Tahoe
Video
Top Stories
US data shows AstraZeneca vaccine effective for all ages; 79% effective
Video
Top Stories
Colorado teen finishes 4th in state chess championship just weeks after brain surgery
Video
Hasbro’s Monopoly game is changing, and you can help with the makeover
Video
61% of Americans see undesired weight change during pandemic, report says
Video
Florida schools face deadline to enact this safety measure sparked by Parkland shooting
Video
Weather
Max Defender 8 Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Max Defender 8 Radar
8 Day Forecast
Webcams
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
8 On Your Side
Investigations
Better Call Behnken
Florida Unemployment
Top Stories
Hot housing market: Are Tampa Bay homebuyers competing with public and private corporations on bids?
Video
Top Stories
COVID vaccine: What to do if you miss 6-week deadline to get your second dose
Video
Top Stories
Tampa Bay veterans claim VA ignores cancellations, uses old metrics for wait times
Video
When will COVID-19 vaccines be available to all Floridians?
Video
Pasco Co. residents address county staff about why ‘perfectly fine’ roads need to be repaved at homeowners’ expense
Video
Tampa Bay woman details 3-year nightmare to unplug a cyberstalker
Video
Sports
Japan 2020
Buccaneers
NFL Draft
Lightning
Rays
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
‘I’m prepared and ready to go’: Rays’ Austin Meadows gearing up for bounce-back season
Video
Top Stories
Sweet 16 bound: No. 15 seed Oral Roberts stuns Florida 81-78
Top Stories
Jimmie Johnson adjusts to new chapter in racing career
Video
Tyler Johnson breaks tie, Lightning beat Panthers 5-3
Raptors’ Nurse fined $50,000 for mask-throwing, profanity
Oregon player calls out difference in weight rooms for NCAA women, men in viral tweet
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Home for the Holidays
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Outdoors Expo & Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Remarkable women 2021
Pass or Fail
Top Stories
Extra security measures in place following shooting at Sarasota County Fair
Video
Will music festivals happen in 2021? Here’s what we know
Gov. DeSantis: Change in age eligibility at Florida vaccination site not mayor’s decision to make
Video
Florida surpasses 2 million total COVID-19 cases
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
Email Alerts
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Send It
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Discover Crystal River sweepstakes 2021
Contests
Posted:
Mar 22, 2021 / 10:37 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Mar 22, 2021 / 10:42 AM EDT
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Grady Judd: 3 Polk County deputies arrested for evidence tampering
Live
Third stimulus checks and SSI: What it means for Social Security recipients
Video
Texas Roadhouse CEO dies by suicide after experiencing ‘unbearable’ COVID symptoms
Spring Break crowds already a concern in Clearwater Beach
Video
2 teens arrested for battery on a Clearwater Beach lifeguard
Video
How to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments in Tampa Bay
Video
15-year-old arrested following Saturday night shooting at Sarasota County Fair
Fauci: This is when kids might start getting vaccinated
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
Metaphor for life: ‘Makes Cents Jewelry’ stops in Tampa Bay, raising money for mental health awareness
Video
Cake Drip in Hyde Park is Tampa’s newest Instagram-worthy hot spot
Video
‘Music in the Wild’ brings fun-filled afternoons to ZooTampa during spring break
Video
‘One in a million’: Manta ray photobombs surfer at Florida beach
Video
You’re in luck! Get a free doughnut at Krispy Kreme for St. Patrick’s Day
More Don't Miss