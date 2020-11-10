2021 Home For The Holidays

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Traffic
Living Local
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
Border Report
National
Entertainment
Election
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
Coronavirus
Something Good
Cate’s Corner
Top Stories
Florida coronavirus: State reports 6,933 new cases; highest single-day increase since Sept. 1
Video
Armed security guards at St. Pete polling place were hired by Pinellas County GOP, police report says
Video
‘Don’t want him to be soft’: Man accused of bringing child with him on multi-day Polk County crime spree
First on-ride video of Iron Gwazi roller coaster released by Busch Gardens
Video
Tampa Hoy
Noticias
Tampa Hoy Live
Información Coronavirus
El Tiempo
Deportes
Entretenimiento
Nuestra comunidad
Mundo
Video
WFLA News Channel 8 Newscast
WTTA Great 38 Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Director’s Cut
Top Stories
Florida coronavirus: State reports 6,933 new cases; highest single-day increase since Sept. 1
Video
Top Stories
Armed security guards at St. Pete polling place were hired by Pinellas County GOP, police report says
Video
Top Stories
First on-ride video of Iron Gwazi roller coaster released by Busch Gardens
Video
‘Cars & Couture’ roaring 20s-themed gala drives into St. Pete for good cause
Video
‘Do you have a favorite engagement story?’ WFLA Daytime co-host gets surprise proposal on-air
Video
#DoIt4Ryan inspires Gaither HS football team this season
Video
Weather
Max Defender 8 Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Max Defender 8 Radar
8 Day Forecast
Webcams
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Red Tide
Weather Break
Leigh Spann’s Run-Cast
8 On Your Side
Investigations
Better Call Behnken
Florida Unemployment
Top Stories
Cars damaged by Eta floodwater in Tampa Bay could end up for sale
Video
Top Stories
Holiday homeowners discover they don’t own their back yards; 1 gets trespass warning
Video
Top Stories
How soon could you get a COVID-19 vaccine in Florida?
Video
CDC: Coronavirus increases risk of severe illness in pregnant women, premature birth
Video
What’s behind Florida’s surging coronavirus cases?
Video
Could President Trump sue his way to victory if he loses 2020 election?
Video
Sports
Japan 2020
Buccaneers
NFL Draft
Lightning
Rays
USF Bulls
Friday Night Blitz
SEC Football
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Spring training 2020
8’s Elite Athletes
Masters Report
Top Stories
Miami Marlins hire Kim Ng as GM
Top Stories
#DoIt4Ryan inspires Gaither HS football team this season
Video
The Weeknd to perform halftime show at Super Bowl LV in Tampa
Video
Eta forces Tampa Bay Buccaneers to alter practice schedule
Kevin Cash named AL Manager of the Year after Tampa Bay’s World Series run
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Home for the Holidays
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Virtual Outdoors Expo & Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Remarkable women 2020
Pass or Fail
Top Stories
‘Cars & Couture’ roaring 20s-themed gala drives into St. Pete for good cause
Video
COVID-19 testing sites reopen after Eta, see long wait times
Video
$10 a day? Bank proposes taxing people who work from home to help the economy
Did you make Santa’s 2020 naughty or nice list? Check here
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Send It
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Email Alerts
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
2021 Home For The Holidays
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Armed security guards at St. Pete polling place were hired by Pinellas County GOP, police report says
Video
Assistant Hillsborough Co. preschool teacher accused of pushing student out of chair, throwing her on floor
Missing 21-year-old Publix employee found dead in Lake Wales orange grove
Tampa garbage truck driver finds lost 2-year-old boy, helps reunite him with parents
Tampa community leaders call for peace after 2 mass shootings this week
Video
‘Don’t want him to be soft’: Man accused of bringing child with him on multi-day Polk County crime spree
‘Absolutely horrific’: Police believe murder of Lakeland commissioner, husband was random act
Video
Holiday homeowners discover they don’t own their back yards; 1 gets trespass warning
Video
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
Home for the Holidays: Enter to win free rent or mortgage for year
‘Do you have a favorite engagement story?’ WFLA Daytime co-host gets surprise proposal on-air
Video
VIDEO: Otter swims in Oldsmar yard that flooded during Tropical Storm Eta
Video
Macy’s to hold seasonal hiring event Thursday
Video
Thousands of rare photos taken in space are up for auction
Video
More Don't Miss