TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Over 500 people came together Saturday to help Bay area WWE Global Ambassador Thaddeus Bullard, also known as Titus O’Neil, fill thousands of backpacks with school supplies ahead of the Bullard Family Foundation’s 5th annual “Back to School Bash.”

The event, which will provide free medical, dental, and eye care services to students, will take place at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday, August 6. Complimentary haircuts, food and entertainment will also be provided. The event is free and open to the public.



“There are thousands of students and teachers in need of resources in our school district,” Bullard said. “I’m so honored by how our foundation’s corporate partners have stepped up again in a big way to ensure our students are prepared for the start of school — not only with backpacks and school supplies, but also with haircuts, and health services and so much more. It goes without saying that we are all richer for giving.”



In preparation for the event, over 500 volunteers gathered at AMALIE Arena Saturday for the “Big Backpack Build.” where they stuffed more than 30,000 backpacks with school supplies including, writing utensils, notebooks, folders and glue sticks.

While registration is not required for entry to the big event happening at Raymond James Stadium, families must register for medical, dental and eye care services. Families may also register for backpacks online.