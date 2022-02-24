What flowers are blooming in the Tampa area and what’s to come?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Temperatures are warming up and a sign of spring is in the air. Several flowers have already begun blooming and there are a lot more to come over the next several months!

BLOOMING RIGHT NOW

Azaleas

Camellias

Viburnums

Orchids

Bougainvillea’s

BLOOMING SOON: 3-4 WEEKS

Gardenias

Crape Myrtles

Firebush

Iris

Plumbago

LATE SPRING INTO SUMMER

Magnolias

Allamandas

Hibiscus

Confederate Jasmine

The Climate Prediction Center’s precipitation and temperatures outlooks for March, April and May are calling for drier and warmer than normal conditions about 40-60% of the time.

This means you’ll want to make sure your blooms are watered well for those pretty blooms!