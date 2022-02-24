What flowers are blooming in the Tampa area and what’s to come?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Temperatures are warming up and a sign of spring is in the air. Several flowers have already begun blooming and there are a lot more to come over the next several months!

BLOOMING RIGHT NOW

  • Azaleas
  • Camellias
  • Viburnums
  • Orchids
  • Bougainvillea’s

BLOOMING SOON: 3-4 WEEKS

  • Gardenias
  • Crape Myrtles
  • Firebush
  • Iris
  • Plumbago

LATE SPRING INTO SUMMER

  • Magnolias
  • Allamandas
  • Hibiscus
  • Confederate Jasmine

The Climate Prediction Center’s precipitation and temperatures outlooks for March, April and May are calling for drier and warmer than normal conditions about 40-60% of the time.

This means you’ll want to make sure your blooms are watered well for those pretty blooms!

