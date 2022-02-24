What flowers are blooming in the Tampa area and what’s to come?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Temperatures are warming up and a sign of spring is in the air. Several flowers have already begun blooming and there are a lot more to come over the next several months!
BLOOMING RIGHT NOW
- Azaleas
- Camellias
- Viburnums
- Orchids
- Bougainvillea’s
BLOOMING SOON: 3-4 WEEKS
- Gardenias
- Crape Myrtles
- Firebush
- Iris
- Plumbago
LATE SPRING INTO SUMMER
- Magnolias
- Allamandas
- Hibiscus
- Confederate Jasmine
The Climate Prediction Center’s precipitation and temperatures outlooks for March, April and May are calling for drier and warmer than normal conditions about 40-60% of the time.
This means you’ll want to make sure your blooms are watered well for those pretty blooms!