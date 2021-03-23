Waterset in Apollo Beach hosting 2-week food drive to help families in need

Community

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — Waterset by Newland, a community in Apollo Beach, is hosting a two-week food drive that will help feed families in need.

The food-drive will benefit a local food pantry called the Community Cupboard, which is affiliated with Feeding Tampa Bay.

Last year, Waterset was able to help families in Ruskin with more than 10,000 meals.

For two weeks, you’ll have a chance to donate non-perishable food items at The Landing Club and Café, which is located inside the community at 7012 Sail View Lane.

Donations will be accepted from March 13 through March 28. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday through Saturday, and between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday.

