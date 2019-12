TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – In just a month, the Tampa Organization of Black Affairs will host its 40th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Junior Leadership Breakfast.

The event brings together more than 1,000 people, ranging from corporate sponsors and politicians to members of grassroots organizations and the community-at-large.

It takes place Jan. 20, 2020, at the Downtown Tampa Hilton Hotel located at 211 N. Tampa Street.

It begins at 6:45 a.m.

