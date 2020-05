TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sail Plaza in Tampa will reopen for guests as of Thursday.

Both table seating and and walk-up window service will be available from Big Ray’s Fish Camp.

The Sail Plaza said in a Facebook post that tables will be spaced 6 feet apart for social distancing and all staff will be wearing masks.

Although the bar will not be open, drinks can be purchased with orders, but there is a two drink maximum per person.

The Sail Pavilon’s new hours will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.