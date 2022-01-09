Tampa City Hall to be lit in blue for Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The City of Tampa is planning to light Old City Hall in blue Sunday night in recognition of Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

The day was originally established to show thanks and support for law enforcement officers and their dedication to serving their communities.

Those who wish to show support can do so in a variety of ways:

  • Wear blue in support of law enforcement
  • Send a card or letter supporting your local police department, tribal, state, or federal agency
  • Tell an officer “thank you”
  • Share a story about a positive law enforcement experience
  • Display a blue light in support of law enforcement
  • Fly a blue ribbon on your car antenna, mailbox, or anywhere a ribbon can be tied
  • Turn your social media channel blue

On this day of thanks, we also remember the officers who were lost in the past year, including Master Police Officer Jesse Madsen, who was killed in the line of duty, Officer Travis Comrey, FTO Matt Coleman and most recently, Officer Matthew David McNeal.

