Tampa Bay Airman surprises mom, daughter after months-long deployment

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa Bay Airman who returned home from a months-long deployment in Kuwait surprised his 10-year-old daughter at school Thursday afternoon.

Michael Bach touched down on U.S. soil Wednesday evening after a more than six-month-long voluntary deployment to Kuwait. His wife, Amanda, who is a United States Armed Forces (USAF) Veteran, told 8 On Your Side he’s served in a number of combat deployments.

After 20 years of dedicated service, Michael had one more important mission before he can retire in March: keeping the surprise a secret. His daughter Alora attends St. Judes Catholic School in St. Petersburg.

Amanda told 8 On Your Side she hopes the surprise would touch Americans with the happy and safe return of an honorable service member.

The moment was made all the more memorable when dozens of schoolchildren rallied around the reunited family to applaud. After the tears of joy subsided, Michael said those all-important words: “Let’s go home.”

“I love my husband and in the effort of demonstrating my love and honoring him, I thought athat I would make the effort to commemorate and share this moment,” Amanda said. She called surprise “a true American story.”