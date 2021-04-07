Stop clothes pollution: Palm Harbor store aims to make fashion environmentally-friendly

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) – A Palm Harbor store is buying and selling new or gently used trendy clothes to help fashionistas reduce their carbon footprint and help the environment.

“Clothes Mentor” of Palm Harbor is located at 34888 US-19. They buy women’s brands of clothing every day of the week, no appointment needed, and pay cash on the spot. Items must be two years or newer, freshly laundered, off the hanger and folded in a basket.

Clothes, bags, jewelry and more at the store vary from Target brands to higher-end designer brands.

“We love our designer items. That is our candy of the store. We actually go and use an authentication service for all our luxury brands, such as Louis Vuitton, Chanel. But our buyers are very well trained in authenticating our Michael Kors, our Dooney and Bourke, our Coaches, our Kate Spade, Tory Burch – you name it, we sell it,” said operations manager Amy Aquinl.

The store is continuing to go green on top of the clothes recycling they do, buying back fashions still in style and reselling.

“We are encouraging our customers to reduce the use of plastic in their everyday lives. So we’re actually offering an incentive in store of getting 10 percent off when you refuse a bag,” said Aquinl. “And when you sell to us, you’re recycling, you’re lowering your carbon footprint and you’re giving those clothes a second life with someone else. You also get paid cash on the spot for it, so it’s a win-win for everybody.”

Aquinl said the prices at Clothes Mentor are 70 percent off mall prices. Sizes 0 through 26 can be found at the store.

She mentioned a brand new Michael Kors-brand dress can be bought at their shop for just $25. They also know what’s continuously popular during the ongoing pandemic.

“Well all know with the coronavirus, athletic-wear is what’s so popular right now… Here at Clothes Mentor, you’ll find that so many of our products have brand new price tags on them,” Aquinl said, showing off a brand new Lululemon jacket for $100 off the mall price.

Clothes Mentor also offers a personal shopping service for free. Customers can head to their website, fill out a questionnaire and employees will pull pieces for a new wardrobe.

Clothes can also now be purchased online.