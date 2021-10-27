St. Pete animal shelter holding online auction to benefit adoptable pets

ST. PETE, Fla. (WFLA)- Friends of Strays, the oldest no-kill shelter in St. Pete, is hosting its biggest fundraising event of the year this week.

The Haunted Howl Virtual Auction is online with more than 50 items people can bid on, ranging from vacations and even artwork by adoptable cats and dogs.

Some of the other items available include:

A three-day staycation at House of the Sun, a two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo, in Siesta Key.

A private, after-hours date night at the shelter including a romantic picnic and snuggle time with puppies and kittens.

One-of-a-kind framed paintings made by our dogs and cats

The opportunity to name a puppy or kitten available for adoption.

Custom watercolor paintings by Friends of Strays CEO Dara Eckart.

Baskets with goodies from St. Petersburg businesses, including St. Pete Brewing Company,

Mother Kombucha, the Tampa Bay Rays, and others.

The Haunted Howl Virtual Auction runs from Oct. 26 and ends on Oct. 28 at 5 p.m. Interested bidders can visit the Friends of Strays auction website.