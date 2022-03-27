TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A year ago, tragedy struck a well-known family farm, the kind of place where a pig named Hamilton enjoys belly rubs around the clock. A perfect paradise where a little girl followed her father around the farm once upon a time. Now, she’s the farmer and his legacy lives on the land at South Tampa farm.

“Having the community involved is a beautiful thing for us, plus we get to snuggle with animals all day,” Blue Ayala said.

For this daughter, paying it forward brings her dad back. She knows he would have wanted that way, after losing his life just over a year ago.

Marion Lambert was injured by a bull on his farm and died at the age of 73.

“That day was the saddest but I also know he’ll live on through this,” Ayala said.

The legacy of Marion Lambert continues to leave its mark. A farmer whose fence was always open, where families have stopped by for generations, including teachers like Lisa Newton and her students.

“There’s a difference between having a business and something that has a legacy, and I believe he created a legacy,” Newton said.

This farm is now Lisa’s classroom, keeping her students engaged and inspired — the mission of Marion Lambert all along.